Eva M. Bussell (1938-2018)

SKOWHEGAN – As the remnants of Hurricane Florence blew through northern Maine and Quebec on Saturday, September 22, 2018, Eva Florence (Murray) Bussell, 80, jumped on the tailwinds and rode to heaven following a very brief second battle with cancer. Until her recent diagnosis, Eva was a 30-year breast cancer survivor. She passed peacefully at Redington-Fairview General Hospital with her son Mark, sister Pam, and “favorite” Murray brother-in-law Jim by her side.

Eva was born in Madison on March 7, 1938, the daughter of Raymond and Madeline (Godin) Murray. In her youth and young adulthood, she was lovingly cared for by her grandparents, Albert and Eva Godin. She was educated in area schools, including Good Will-Hinckley, and graduated from Skowhegan High School, class of 1957. She married Norris Bussell on October 5, 1957 in Bristol, Connecticut.

Eva worked in the shoe industry for many years at factories including Sandler Shoe, Norwock Shoe, and Lighthouse Shoe. She retired from New Balance in 2000 after many years of faithful and dedicated service.

Eva was a loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Her delicious homemade cooking, especially her baked beans and yeast rolls, will be missed by all. She was a fan of all New England sports teams, especially the Red Sox and Patriots. Eva’s pastimes included reading, Yahtzee, Skip-Bo, and visiting family and friends.

Eva is survived by her two sons, Gerald and his wife Karyn, and Mark; her grandchildren Isabelle and Josh Cunningham, Cassidy, Lydia, Hunter, and Gunner; great grandson Sebastian Cunningham; sisters Linda and Mike Atkinson, Pam and Jim Gordon, Donna and Lenny Bickford; brother Doug and Noreen Murray; sister-in-law Martha Murray; brothers-in-law Burlin Trafton, Glenn Bussell, Homer and Elaine Bussell; special cousin Maureen Olson; special niece Liz French; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; former daughters-in-law April and Crystal; special friend Muriel.

Among those Eva was predeceased by are her mother and step father Everett Libby, her father and step mother Mary (Adams) Murray; her husband Norris and their sons Dennis, Donald, and Jamie; sister Hester Marcia, brothers Moe (Dike) Murray, Sonny and Linda Murray; nephew Jeff Murray; special aunt Betty Holts; her father and mother-in-law Myron and Susie; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Keith, Charlie and Leah, Luther and Marion Buzzell, Evelyn and Edwin Cuddy, Pauline Trafton, Raymond and Loretta, Elwin and Winona, Ginny Trafton, Shirley, Wayne, Galan, Sylvia and Charles Bagley; special cousins Theresa Holts and David Murray; special friend Jane Keaten.

The family deeply appreciates the care given to all of us by Skowhegan Family Medicine, Maine General Hospice, and RFGH with special appreciation to Tony, Christy, and Ali for the loving care provided to Eva.

A graveside service will be held Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 at 11 o’clock at Southside Cemetery in Skowhegan with Reverend Mark Tanner presiding. A celebration of her life will follow at the Federated Church Tewksbury Hall on Island Avenue in Skowhegan.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a donation to: Town of Athens Recreation Department, PO Box 150, Athens ME 04912 in recognition of Eva’s love of sports.

