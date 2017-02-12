Eva M. Hinkley (1930-2017)

LEWISTON - Eva Mildred Fenlason Hinkley of Madrid Twp, died on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston at the age of 87 years and one week.

She was born on Feb. 2, 1930, in Fairfield Center, to Dexter Woodbury and Ada May Fenlason. Eva was the widow of Wilson Earl Hinkley of Madrid and mother of three children. She was a farming housewife and nature preserver who enjoyed cooking, sewing and reading.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Belinda R. and Edward J. Smith Jr. of Grand Forks, N.D.; her oldest son and daughter-in-law, Kendall C. and Barbara J. Hinkley of Jay; and her younger son, Carson D. Hinkley of Madrid Twp.

She will be cremated and laid to rest in the East Madrid Cemetery in Madrid Twp. on June 3, 2017 (tentative date). Any tributes are to be made to Carson D. Hinkley of 533 E. Madrid Rd., Madrid Twp., ME 04966 to be used for the maintenance and expansion of the Perham Stream Birding Trail and Perham Settlement Farm Museum.

