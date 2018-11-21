Evangeline Hope Pease Tartt (1938-2018)

FARMINGTON - Evangeline Hope Pease Tartt, 80, passed away in Farmington on Nov. 11, 2018.

She was born in Farmington on Feb. 25, 1938, the daughter of Howard and Gladys (Runnles) Pease.

Vangie graduated from Farmington High School in the class of 1956. She then went on to attend and graduate from Baylor College, in Texas in 1960, with a major in theology, psychology, and education.

On Dec. 20, 1959, Vangie married William Tartt in Waco, Texas and he predeceased her on April 21, 2001. For 30 years, Vangie taught school in the Houston Independent School District in Texas. After retiring to Maine, she was a substitute teacher in the Farmington area schools. She had an inquisitive nature and was well read. Vangie attended Christian churches, enjoyed writing songs, and was good at taking care of everybody.

Vangie is survived by her daughter, Roberta Eaton of Washington; her son, Eric Tartt of Farmington; her grandchildren, Alan Eaton of Farmington, Jamie Ellsworth of Jay, Steven Eaton of Washington, Erin Eaton of Washington, Amber Tartt of Texas; and seven great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at 2 p.m., at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.