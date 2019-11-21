Evelyn Alice (Paine) Wilbur (1932-2019)

PHILLIPS - Evelyn Alice (Paine) Wilbur passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, held in the love of her family and friends.

She was born on June 8, 1932, to William Orson and Alice (Rollins) Paine in Farmington. Born during the Great Depression, Evelyn had a unique perspective on life. She relished sharing colorful stories of attending the one-room schoolhouse on Severy Hill in East Dixfield, rides in the family horse and sleigh, and being able to buy her first car- a 1941 Ford Coupe with two spare tires - for $50.

Evelyn graduated from Wilton Academy in 1950, and later attended the Auburn Maine School of Commerce.

Evelyn married Charles A. (Sonny) Wilbur in East Dixfield on June 16, 1957 and moved to Phillips. Together they operated their dairy farm on Ross Avenue for over 4 decades. They sold milk locally as well as selling in bulk to H.P. Hood and their successors. Evelyn spent many hours driving tractors in the fields, raking, and baling hay. She also worked full time at Forster Mfg. Company. Her duties included inspecting product quality, first aide, and secretary. She retired from Forster Mfg. in 1996, after 37 years of service.

Evelyn was a Golden Sheaf member of the Mystic Valley Grange #313 for 72 years, joining March 2, 1947. She was active in the Strong Aurora #202 Grange as a member, secretary, and treasurer. She was also a member in Excelsior Pomona, the National Grange and Maine State Grange Patron of Husbandry.

Evelyn served as the town clerk of Phillips for 18 years. She was known for her dedication and love for the people in the community. It was not uncommon for her to make house calls for those unable to make it to the town office. It was also not uncommon to hear her recite a little poetry or break out in song while cheerfully carrying out her duties.

One of Evelyn’s greatest joys was serving as a director of the Phillips Food Pantry. She selflessly gave of her time in distributing food, making trips to the Good Shepherd pantry in Lewiston, and providing rides for clients needing transportation. Even in her final days, Evelyn spoke often of her love and appreciation of the many volunteers and supporters of the pantry and the people of Phillips and the surrounding area.

Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Jennifer W. Reed and son-in-law Kevin Reed; her son, Jonathan Charles Wilbur, Sr. And daughter-in-law Danielle Burbank Wilbur; five grandchildren, Seth and Benjamin Reed, Jonathan Wilbur, Jr. And fiancé, Lauren Dowd, Chrissy Wilbur and fiancé Eli Johnson and son Jayden, and Olivia Wilbur; many nieces and nephews.

Evelyn was predeceased by her husband, Charles (Sonny) Wilbur; mother, Alice Rollins Paine; her father, William Orson Paine, Sr.; brothers, William Orson Paine, Jr., Ernest Philip Paine; sisters, Mildred Paine Welch and Mary Paine Campbell; and granddaughter Madison Wilbur.

A celebration of life and committal service will be held in Phillips in the Spring of 2020, at the convenience of the family.

Evelyn’s family would like to thank the staff of Home Care for Maine, Oak Grove Center and Beacon Hospice of Waterville and Scott and Dan Adams Cremation and Funeral Service for the wonderful care provided her.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Phillips Food Pantry, 1434 Rangeley Road, Phillips, Maine 04966 and Mystic Valley Grange #313, c/o Nancy Farrington, 317 Holman Day Road, Vassalboro, Maine 04989.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.