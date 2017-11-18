Evelyn Haines (1935-2017)

Dixfield – Evelyn “Sis” Cecilia Dorna Rose Parent Haines, 82, of Dixfield, passed into eternity Nov. 17, 2017, in the comfort of her home surrounded by loved ones. She was born Oct. 22, 1935 in Rumford, a daughter of Donat and Evelyn (Dorion) Parent and was educated in Rumford schools until her junior year when she decided to go to work to help at home. She worked as a waitress at Freddie’s Diner and at Diamond Match Company where she met her husband, becoming his wife of 63 years and having their two children. She later graduated with a GED receiving her diploma.

Evelyn was an avid reader, loved to knit, and was a tremendous cook. She found joy in cooking, always making new foods or making her grandmothers and mothers soups of family favorite, “Pot-n-Pot.” Her family was cherished and important to her. Holidays at her home were filled with friends, family, food, and lots of cheer. She was a fun-loving, compassionate, and devoted wife, sister, mother, and friend. Her legacy of selfless “unconditional love” lives strong in the heart of all those she shared her life with. Evelyn was a nurturing light to all, beloved.

Her mother, father, and brothers, Emil and Giz predeceased her. She is survived by her husband, Eugene W. Haines; daughter, Donna Bureau and husband, Kenneth “Ed”; granddaughter, Emily Bureau; grandsons, Edmond Bureau and Kenneth Bureau; son, Eugene W. Haines, Jr. and his wife, Dawn; granddaughters, Amy Haines, Sarah Haines, and grandson, Buddy Haines; six great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Shirley Haines; brother, Timothy Parent and wife Jackie; brother, Joseph “Joe” Parent and wife, Angie; many nieces and nephews, Sharon Kauffman, Mike Parent, John Parent, Jim Parent, David Parent, Bente` Jordan, Casey Murphy, Allie Kelly, Roberta Harlow, Arthur Cunningham, Gregory Cunningham, Scott Cunningham, and Andrea Haines; remaining friends, Sarah Drury, Tom and Pam Childs, and Bruce and Alice Clark.

Evelyn’s family would like to express their thanks and gratitude for all of the loving care given by Dr. Simon and staff at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta, Maine General Rehabilitation Center, and Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice staff. Condolences and tributes may be shared with her family at www.wilesrc.com.

There will be no services at Evelyn’s request. Those who desire may consider memorial gifts in her memory to Maine General Medical Rehabilitation Center, 35 Medical Center Parkway, Augusta, ME 04330 or to Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice, 15 Strawberry Avenue, Lewiston, ME 04240. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Dixfield.