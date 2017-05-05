Evelyn M. Feegel (1935-2017)

SMITHFIELD - Evelyn M. Feegel 82, passed away on May 1, 2017 at Lakewood in Waterville, surrounded by her family.

She was born March 3, 1935 in New Haven, Connecticut. The daughter of Errol A Hill and Marjorie J (Fitzgerald) Hill.

Evelyn was a wife, mom, gram, meme, Tootie and auntie. Her loved ones best described her in one word as being… devoted, nurturing, gift, sweetest, gratitude, selfless, charming, genuine, affectionate, smile, blessing, strong, loving, openhearted, and endearing. No one could escape her smothering kisses or emotional tears of joy. Whether you were coming or going. She wore her heart on her sleeve and made everyone feel welcome. Mom had a way of making every gathering feel like a special event and everyone found a place set for them at the dinner table. Her children’s friends soon became adopted family and all were drawn to her mothering nature. She lived a humble lifestyle, worked incredibly hard and appreciated the simple things in life. We were all blessed to have such a wonderful role model to help raise and support our own families.

We would like to say thank you to each and everyone who helped us or took part in caring for our mom in her final days.

Evelyn is survived by her brother Theodore B Hill, her children Sheila and husband Mark, Debbie and wife Penny, Raymond and fiancé Tammy, their families, including grandchildren, Sarah, Mike, Matt and Chris. Great-grandchildren Elsa, Iris and Caiden. Also, many nieces, nephews and friends. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 61 years, Theodore W Feegel.

All are welcome to join us on May 27, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Village Cemetery on Mount Tom Road Smithfield, Maine for a ceremony to reunite mom and dad at their final resting place.

Flowers may be sent to 115, Mount Tom Rd., Smithfield, ME 04978 c/o Deborah Feegel

Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Rd., Skowhegan.