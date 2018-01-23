FARMINGTON - Evelyn "Murph" Jeanette Ferrari, 85, of Farmington passed away Jan, 22, 2018, at Sandy River Center for Health Care.

She attended school at Fort Fairfield, and college at Farmington State Teachers College. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in 1954.

She met and married Norman Robert Ferrari, and began her teaching career in Connecticut. She also taught and was a substitute teacher in SAD 9 for many years. In her retirement, she worked at University of Maine at Farmington cafeteria.

She was a communicant at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Farmington Recreation Dept Committee. She also played a major role in the infancy of the Farmington swim program and was on the board of the Farmington Ski Club and officiated many ski races. She was an avid skier, and loved gardening. "Murph" had a smile that would light up a stadium.

She is survived by her husband Norman, her brother Charles Murphy of Ft. Fairfield. Her Daugher Cindi Schenone and husband Michael of Tahoe City, Calif., sons Mark Ferrari and wife Beverly of Winter Springs Fla., son John Ferrari and fiancee Heather McNally of Porter, and son Thomas Ferrari and wife Dorothy of Thornton, Colo. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren Anna, Tamara, Katrina, Michael, Amy, Emily, Casey, Shay, Dominic, Isabelle and Isaac; 10 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is predeceased by her son Paul, a brother Donald, and sister Marie.

There will be visiting hours, Thursday, Jan. 25 from 5-7 p.m. at Adams-McFarlane Funeral Home at 108 Court St, Farmington and a Mass of Christian Burial service Friday, Jan. 26, at 11 a.m., at St. Josephs Catholic Church.

Condolences may be sent for the family at www.adamsmcfarlane.com. Donations may be made in Murph's memory to The Farmington Rec Department, c/o Matt Foster, 153 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, Maine 04938 or to the American Legion Roderick Crosby Legion Post #28, 158 High St., Farmington, Maine 04938.