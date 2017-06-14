Evelyn Ronalder Soriano (1934-2017)

DALLAS PLANTATION - Evelyn Ronalder Soriano, 82, passed away on June 11, 2017 at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn with her loving family by her side.

She was born on her parents’ farm in Hopewell, New Jersey, on June 20, 1934, the daughter of Theodore and Mabel (Adams) Ronalder.

She was a graduate of the class of 1951 at Flemington High School in Flemington, NJ. After graduating, she went to work as a bookkeeper at Shiable’s Bakery in Trenton, NJ. In 1961, she became an office manager for Shop Rite Supermarkets in Flemington, NJ.

On March 11, 1963, Evelyn married Raymond Soriano in Maryland. In 1977, they moved to Rangeley and purchased Quimby Pond Camps where she was a gourmet cook at the Sportsmen’s Table until 1984, when they sold the business. They moved to the Fort Myers/Port Charlotte area in Florida in 1991, where she studied and became a CNA and Rehab Technician. Returning to Rangeley in 1998, Evelyn was employed at the Rangeley Inn as a waitress and then at the front desk.

She retired for a few years, then worked for her daughter and son in-law, Lynn and Paul Noyes, at Lakeside Convenience in Rangeley, until September of 2015. Evelyn loved reading, collecting angels, crafts, gardening, and watching the birds (especially the hummingbirds). Evelyn was a wonderful person and will be remembered most for her beautiful smile and kind soul.

Evelyn is survived by; her husband of 54 years, Raymond Soriano of Dallas Plantation; her daughters, Lynn Noyes and husband Paul of Dallas Plantation, Deborah Graham of Sioux Falls, SD, Pati Juel of Flemington, NJ; her sons, John Toth and wife Anna of Flemington, NJ, Jim Toth and wife Kelly of Stockton, NJ; her granddaughters, Ashley Quimby of Rangeley, Mary Gelles and husband Colin of Yardley, PA, Erika Fredericks and husband Jason of Branchburg, NJ, Crystal Toth of Flemington, NJ, Caroline Juel of Flemington, NJ, Valarie Carman and husband Sean of Upper Black Eddy, PA, Katie Graham of St. Paul, MN, Laura Graham-Boire and husband Dan of St. Paul, MN; her grandsons, John Toth and wife Missy of Washington, NJ, John Varady and wife Donna of Lake Placid, FL; and 11 great grandchildren.

Donations in Evelyn’s memory may be made to the Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice, 15 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston, ME 04240.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 25, 2017 at 1:00 PM at Ray and Evelyn’s home, 96 Spruce Circle, in Dallas Plantation.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.