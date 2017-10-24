Everett E. Quimby (1943-2017)

RANGELEY - Everett E. Quimby, a longtime Rangeley Resident, born on March 4, 1943, lost his battle with lung cancer on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at the age of 74.

Everett is predeceased by his parents Owen (Jud) and Rose (Field) Quimby, his brother Michael "Pickle" Quimby, and his brother-in-law Roy Smith.

Everett is survived by his sister Alice (Quimby) Smith and his ex-wife Evelyn Quimby, whom through compassion and trust, helped and cared for him all the way to the end.

Everett leaves behind his children Charles "Tige" Quimby and his wife Mary, Pamela (Quimby) Southworth and her husband Douglas, Jessica Schultz and Evan Furia. He also has seven grandchildren Samantha Quimby, Douglas Southworth II and his fiancé Victoria, Amanda (Quimby) Samson and her husband Corey, LeAnn Southworth and Michealla, Annalise and Sawyer Schultz.

Everett was proud to have served in the US Army, that gave him the opportunity to travel to Europe. But his heart and soul always belonged in Maine, especially Rangeley. Everett was an avid jokester who never lost his spark. He had a big heart and an even bigger family. He will be missed by many, including nieces and a nephew, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephew. That's not even counting the 40 first cousins he leaves behind and along with a large amount of friends from Maine to Florida.

Per Everett's request, there will NOT be any service.

An immense "thank you" goes out to everyone who was there to help him, everyone who may have stopped to pay a visit, sent over food, flowers or sent him Well Wishes. It is the little things in life that seem to make the biggest differences and all of those gestures are greatly appreciated. In lieu of flowers send donations to : The Rangeley Alumni Association P.O Box 1001 Rangeley, ME 04970

Arrangements under the care of Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington. Condolences may be sent for the family at www.adamsmcfarlane.com