Everett Franklin Gile Jr. (1931-2018)

INDUSTRY - Everett Franklin Gile Jr. of Industry, Maine passed away Tuesday January 2, 2018 in Hernando, FL after a brief illness. Born June 12, 1931 in North Conway, NH to Everett Franklin Gile Sr and Harriet (Merrill) Gile. He attended A Crosby Kennett High School in North Conway NH and studied Mechanical Engineering at the University of California, Irvine CA.

A Navy veteran of the Korean War era, he served on the USS LST 503 in the Mediterranean & Caribbean as an Engineman 3rd Class. He and his shipmates enjoyed their shore leave by touring southern Europe and Morocco. He was a member of the American Legion, Roderick-Crosby Post 28 in Farmington, ME.

He worked as a Master Machinist in CA and NH until his retirement in 1996. He was proudest of his work on the heart valve and the dialysis machine at Edwards Labs in CA. He worked as a moldmaker, tool & die maker and machinist at different times for Norden, Uni-cast, Cambion, Midland Ross and Rockwell Automation.

In elementary school in North Conway NH, he was one of the first students who learned to ski from Johann "Hannes" Schneider. He continued to enjoy skiing for many years.

He was a Life Member of the NRA and Certified Practical Pistol Instructor. He enjoyed shooting sports, but his love was Cowboy Action Shooting. He was a member of both the White Mountain Regulators and the Pemi Valley Peacemakers both of NH. He competed in shoots in New England and the Southwest including "End of Trail" the World Championship of Cowboy Action Shooting in New Mexico.

While living in California, he was active in the Big Brother Program. Upon retirement in ME, he was a member of the Clearwater Lake Improvement Association, Industry ME and an active member of the Wilton Fish & Game in Wilton, ME.

An avid hunter, he was once the youngest licensed guide in NH. He was very pleased that his son, Jon and daughter, Nancy as well as his two step-sons, Kraig & Kirk, are hunters and love the outdoors as he did. Everett also enjoyed competing in the motorcycle sports of motocross and hill climbing. In later years, he just enjoyed touring on his bike.

Everett, his good friends Herbie Parlin and Craig Schuler, loosely formed "Codger Construction" doing many volunteer projects in the town of Industry ME. They rebuilt the bridge over the spillway at Clearwater Lake. They also worked on the gazebo, the docks and the "outhouse" at the foot of the lake. Always ready to lend a hand on a project, he was known as "the man who could fix anything".

He is predeceased by his parents, his brother Kenneth Earl Gile, his first wife Ivy Eaton Gile and his son, David Everett Gile.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Carol (Paulson) Gile: his son Jon Eaton Gile and wife, Debbie (Brake) Gile; his daughter, Nancy Elizabeth (Gile) Gilpatric, his step-sons Kraig A McKenney and Kirk A McKenney and wife, Veronika (Rjadovoj) McKenney. Also surviving are grandchildren: Mitchell Shubert; Ryan, Cody, Conan, Jeremy, Kenneth and David Gile; Megan Gilpatric; Morgan, Paige, Bernadette, Kolton, Aidan, Evan and Indiana McKenney as well as 6 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Saturday June 16th at 11am at the North Conway Cemetery in North Conway. NH. A celebration of his life will be held at the American Legion, Ralph W. Shirley Post 46, 47 Tasker Hill Road, in Conway, NH.

Friends who wish, may send memorial donations to the Salvation Army.