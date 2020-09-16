Evie Ann (Pinkham) Norton (1938-2020)

KINGFIELD - Evie Ann (Pinkham) Norton, 82, passed away Sept. 11, 2020, at Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison, where she resided for a year and a half.

She was born Sept. 1, 1938 in Avon, the daughter of Leslie D. and Viona A. Pinkham. She grew up in Strong and married Clifford M. Norton of Kingfield on Nov. 18, 1956.

Evie was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She was loved by everyone who knew her and was an active and valued member of the Kingfield and surrounding communities, as she had numerous hobbies and interests.

She is survived by her husband, Clifford, of almost 64 years; son, Clifford Norton, Jr. and wife Karen of Machiasport; daughter, Tammy Goldfrank and husband John of Kingfield; son, Timothy Norton and girlfriend Cathy of Salem; son, Thomas Norton and wife Charmayne of Carrabassett; 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Leslie Donald Pinkham, Jr. and wife Bunny of New Sharon; sister-in-law, Patricia Durham and husband Ed of Farmington; sister-in-law, Sandra Kwiatkowski of Plainfield, NJ; 11 nieces and nephews; and other extended family.

She is predeceased by her son, Mark Anthony Norton; her parents, Leslie and Viona Pinkham; her brother, Bernard Pinkham; and her sister, Donna Collins.

A private family gathering will be held. In lieu of flowers, you may honor her memory by making a donation to the Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center activities fund: 174 Main Street, Madison, ME 04950.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.