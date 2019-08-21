Fay Huston Morley Jr. (1946-2019)

CHESTERVILLE - Fay Huston Morley Jr., long time resident of Chesterville, passed away as the result of a motorcycle accident, at the age of 72.

Fay was born on Sept. 12, 1946, to Fay Huston Morley Sr. And Evalyn (Ellis) Morley in Athens, Penn. Fay attended school in Athens and graduated from high school in the class of 1964. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy and served aboard the U.S.S. Randolph and the U.S.S. Shangrila during the Vietnam War.

Fay was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, downhill skiing, canoeing, kayaking, and football. He also enjoyed feeding the birds, and tending his blueberry bushes and fruit trees. He loved to travel, and was always planning his next trip.

Fay is survived by; his wife and friend of 21 years, Judy Paul; his adored step-daughter, Sarah Paul Brown Carey; as well as his bonus grandchildren, Monique, Carson, and Beverly Brown, and their father, Bill Brown; nieces, Tammi Chandler and Kellyn Marshall; his beloved dogs, Boo and Rosie; and special cats, Moonbeam and Hank. Fay will be missed by his recovery family.

Donations in Fay’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.

A Graveside Service, with military honors, will be held on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at 2 p.m., at the Lakeview Cemetery, Route 2 West, in Wilton, with Rev. Susan Crane officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.