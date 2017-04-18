Felix Louis Piccolo Sr. (1945-2017)

FARMINGTON - Felix Louis Piccolo Sr., 72, passed away on April 15, 2017 at Edgewood Rehabilitation Center.

He was born on April 1, 1945 in Providence, Rhode Island, the son of Louis and Philemina.

Baccala) Piccolo. Felix graduated from North Providence High School in Rhode Island. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1970. He worked most all of his life as a security guard for Sears and Roebuck.

In his younger years, Felix enjoyed coming to Maine to go hunting and eventually moved to Maine to live. He will be loved and missed.

He is survived by; his son, Felix Piccolo Jr. and wife Mary; his grandson, Felix Piccolo III; and his three granddaughters, Kaylee, Samantha and Bella Piccolo, all of Farmington.

There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.