Fern Hodge Hannon (1924-2020)

LEWISTON - Fern Hodge Hannon, 95, passed away on May 14, 2020 at St Mary's d'Youville Pavilion where she had been a resident for the past 3 years.

Fern was born on Aug. 15, 1924 in Dixfield, the second child and only girl to Merle H and Eva (Merrill) Hodge. Fern and her family moved to Canton at an early age. Fern's father passed away suddenly when she was 8 years old, leaving her mother to bring up five children by herself.

She attended school in Canton and graduated from Canton High School Class of 1941. On September 8, 1945 she married Harry "Bo" Hannon and they made their home in West Peru until moving to Canton in the early 1970s. In 1986 they sold their home and moved across the street to the home where Fern grew up with her family where she resided for the next 31 years.

Beginning in 1974 her husband Bo went to work as caretaker for families owning camps at Cupsupitc and Kennebago Lakes, they spent the next 20 years in the summers camping in Rangeley, Cupsuptic and eventually at their own camp on Kennebago.

She is survived by her son James and daughter-in-law Tamara of Idahou, TX, grandson Brendon (Alyssa) Hannon of Lubbock, TX and great-grandchildren Abby and Broly of Lubbock, TX. Sister-in-law Grace Hodge of Old Orchard, ME.

She is predeceased by her husband of 52 years and 4 brothers, Merle Jr, Stanwood, Harold and James.

Special thanks for excellent care that was given by Pauline Bussiere, Victoria Waite, Roberta Brown and Gary Dougherty at her home before moving to Lewiston.

Due to current restrictions a memorial service will be planned at a later date. Interment will be at Demerritt Cemetery in Peru. Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center 42 Weld St. Dixfield. A kind word may be left in her book of memories at www.wilesrc.com