Fernand Rodrique Corbin (1935-2018)

WATERVILLE - Fernand Rodrique Corbin, 83, passed away Sept. 27, 2018 at Maine Medical Center in Portland after a brief illness.

He was born Sept. 20, 1935 in Grand Isle, the son of Claude A. and Germaine (Doucette) Corbin.

He graduated from Waterville High School, class of 1955. He proudly served his country in the National Guard until his honorable discharge. Fernand worked for many years as a poultry farmer and as a bus driver for School Administrative District #49. He was a member of Notre Dame Catholic Church in Waterville.

Fernand is survived by his daughter, Anna-Jean Burns and husband Robert Jr. of Clinton; grandchildren, Rosemarie Burns of Sebago and Alton of Clinton; loving partner, Faith Young of Waterville; 2 brothers, Jerry Corbin and wife Jan of Winslow, Mo Corbin and wife Carolyn of Florida; and brother-in-law, Robert Caron and wife Donna of Benton; many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was predeceased by parents; brother, Roger; wife, Doris; daughter, Tina; and son, Joseph.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Notre Dame Catholic Church at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Fernand’s memory to Helping Hands, 32 College Avenue #104, Waterville, ME 04901.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.