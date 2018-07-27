Flint Allan York (1962-2018)

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP – Flint Allan York, 56, of Freeman Township, died Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Freeman Township as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

He was born Feb. 6, 1962 in Farmington, to Frederic L. York II and Patricia R. York. He was a 1980 graduate of Mt. Blue High School. He also graduated from CMVTI in Automotive and Heavy Duty Mechanics. He worked as a mechanic for several firms and for the last eight years he was self employed in his shop “Big Boy Daycare” in West Freeman.

On Nov. 12, 2013 he married the love of his life, Dora Flagg. Over the last year, Flint and Dora enjoyed many new firsts as they traveled together to many states such as Ohio, Kentucky and South Dakota. A few of them being, going on a Bourbon trail, getting caught in downtown Chicago towing a 40 foot toyhauler while traveling across country, seeing buffalo, all the wonders of road trips, and a whale watching tour. They enjoyed riding their Harleys and were looking forward to a trip back to Sturgis for Bike Week. Flint and Dora enjoyed a wonderful day with friends and other bikers on July 21 on Chrome’s Memorial Ride, in which they have participated over the last several years, laughing, telling stories and building camaraderie with fellow bikers.

He was recently predeceased by his father Frederic L. York II, and his brother in law, Jason Flagg, among many other beloved family members.

He is survived by his honey Dora York, his mother Patricia York, his “Grammie June Bug” June Roberts, his brother Scott York and his wife Joy, his brother Larry and his wife Cheryl, his brother in law Geoffrey Flagg and his wife Andrea, his children Flint York Jr. and his wife Brooke-lyn, Jaret York and his wife Terry, Danny York and his wife Sprite, Katie “Boo” York, his step-children Krista Fournier and her husband Garrett, Amanda Haines and her husband Luke, Steven Boyd Jr., Stephanie Trenholm and her husband David, and Justine Boyd, his grandchildren Payden and Aria York, Finnley York, Remi-Lynn and Gaten Boyd, Forest Fischer-Boyd, Ashton and Aubrey Fournier, Bailea and Blake Haines. His “little buddy” Taylor York, his buddy Howard Bamford and wife Stacey and their children, Donnie Parker and his wife Sharon. Numerous beloved Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews.

At Flint’s request, there will not be visitation or a funeral. A celebration of his life will be held August 19th at Flint and Dora’s home in West Freeman at Noon. The family suggests that those who desire consider memorial gifts in Flint’s memory to UBM, mailed to Jim Maloy 1001 Webber Pond Road Vassalboro ME 04989, an organization that Flint was proud to be a member of Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.