Flora Audrey Hodge (1925-2021)

FARMINGTON - Flora Audrey Hodge, 95, of Rangeley, died late Monday evening at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. She was born in Rangeley, Dec. 7, 1925 a daughter of James and Katherine (Russ) Wilcox, Sr. and attended local schools. She continued her education at Golden Beauty School and at the Maine School of Commerce in Auburn. She worked at the Oquossoc Angling Association, the Town of Rangeley, and the Rangeley Inn for many years. She was an active member of the Church of the Good Shepherd where she was a member of the Episcopal Church Women. She enjoyed playing cards and working on puzzles.

She is survived by her daughters, Cathy Corbin of Livermore Falls and Linda Nightingale of Patten; 3 grandchildren, Jill Ferland and her husband, Douglas and Lori and her husband, Scott Shink, both of Jay, and Dr. Christopher Nightingale and his wife, Heather of Hampden; 5 great grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren. several nephews and a niece. She was predeceased by, brothers, Norman Wilcox and James "Bud" Wilcox; and a sister, Silvia Greene.

Public graveside services will be held June 4 at 11:30 am at Evergreen Cemetery in Rangeley. The family asks that those who desire, consider memorial gifts in her memory to Church of the Good Shepherd, 2614 Main Street, Rangeley, ME 04970. Memories can be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center: Admas~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.