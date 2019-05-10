Flora Myrtie Wells Varney (1926-2019)

CHESTERVILLE - Flora Myrtie Wells Varney, 93, of Chesterville, passed away at home on May 5, 2019.

She was born in West Mount Vernon on February 22, 1926, the daughter of Linwood and Rebecca (Webber) Wells.

She graduated from Farmington High School. For many years, she worked as a home hospice aide, caring for the elderly. Flora was a member of the Union Baptist Church in Farmington Falls. She loved baking and reading, whether it was a novel or a cookbook. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Flora is survived by her daughter Dawn Kelley (Ray) of Chesterville; her grandchildren, Beth Gagne (Sam), Megan Kelley (Savannah), Erin Kelley (Mike), Devin Kelley (Luke), Brent Kelley (Meagan); and twelve great grandchildren. She was predeceased by; her son, Dale Varney; and grandson, Mark Varney.

Donations may be made to the Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice, 15 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston, ME 04240.

There will be no services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.