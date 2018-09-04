BUXTON – Flora R. Ellis, 87, of Buxton, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.

Flora was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Clayton, on July 21, 2018. Flora and Clayton raised 7 children and enjoyed watching their family grow to 24 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, baking, knitting, bluegrass, and being an active member of the Grace Baptist Church, but mostly loved family gatherings.

She is survived by her children, Darcy C. Ellis and his wife, Judy of New Sharon, Patricia Haskell and her husband, David, Vicki Anderson and her husband, Bob, and Steve Ellis, all of Newfield, Kim Ellis and his wife , Kaewwandee of Gorham, Todd Ellis and his wife, Kelly and Greg Ellis, all of Buxton.

Flora’s family would like to thank Hospice of Southern Maine for their loving care of Flora. The family asks that those who desire consider memorial gifts in her memory to the Hospice of Southern Maine, 180 US Rt. 1, Scarborough, ME 04074. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 8, at 10:30 am at the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams-McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Relatives and friends are invited to call one hour prior to the services. Interment will follow at the Strong Village Cemetery with light refreshments following at the White Elephant on Main Street in Strong.

