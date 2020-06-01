Florence C. Porter (1938-2020)

RUMFORD - Florence C. Porter, 82, of Canton Point Road, Dixfield, Died early Friday evening at the Rumford Community Home. She was born in Dixfield, Jan 8, 1938 a daughter of Archie and Rose Anna (Richards) Wing, Sr., and received her education in local schools. On June 15, 1957, she married Frank E. Porter in Dixfield. She was employed as a cook for SAD 21 until her retirement, and she liked to travel camping and enjoyed going to bluegrass festivals. She also took great joy in making wedding cakes for family and friends over the years.

The family would like to thank Peggy Anderson, Juanita Wilson, and Pearl Williamson for all of their loving assistance in helping care for Florence the last several months.

She is survived by her husband, Frank of Dixfield; her children, Cathy Stoup and her husband, Dennis of Old Town, Cindy Wells of Dixfield, Brenda Cayer and her husband, Alan of Mexico, Glenn and his wife, Lynn of Arizona, Frank of Augusta, and Donald and his wife, Wendy of Sumner; 9 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; She was predeceased by her siblings, Alton, Margaret, George, Louise, Barbara, Ruth, Archie, and Alfred.

Private family graveside memorial services will be held at Demerritt Cemetery, Peru. Relatives and friends are invited to share memories with her family in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Dixfield.