Florence L. Cronkhite (1939-2018)

JAY - Florence (LaPointe) Cronkhite, 78, passed away Thursday, Sept. 27 at her home in Jay.

She was born Oct. 28, 1939 , the daughter of Roland and Dorothy (Willett) LaPointe.

She was a graduate of Jay High School. On Oct. 10, 1958, she married Lee Cronkhite. After marriage, she was employed at International Paper Co. for 8 years. While raising her family she worked at the Jay Elementary School as a “lunch lady” and then in more recent years was employed at various medical offices throughout Farmington and Jay.

She was a faithful parishioner of the St. Rose of Lima Church and was actively involved with the Daughter’s of Isabella.

She was a people person who genuinely enjoyed any opportunity to gather with family, friends, co-workers or even someone she had just met. She was never too busy to stop and chat.

She is survived by one son, Neil and his fiancé Kelly Greene of Kentucky; two daughters, Tracy and her husband Gene Durrell of Pittston; and Lori and her husband Ed Mardosa of Jay; four granddaughters, Mandie Pepperman, Karina Durrell, Shelby Cronkhite and Aislyn Mardosa; three great grandsons, Ryder, Cruze and Anson; two sisters; Lorraine Ouellette of Livermore and Carol Ann LaPointe of Jay.

She was predeceased by her husband of 38 years Lee; sister Beverly Anderson; and companion Mike Hagberg.

A Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Rose of Lima Church on Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 11am. A Celebration of Life will follow, time and place to be announced.

You are invited to share memories on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Cremation care arrangements are being provided by Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Rd. (Rte. 133) Jay. In lieu of flowers, her family suggests remembrance gifts be given, in grateful appreciation for the compassionate care she received, to the FMH Oncology Dept. 111 Franklin Health Commons Farmington, Maine 04938.