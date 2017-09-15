Florence Laigaie (1943-2017)

SKOWHEGAN - Florence “Babe” “Flo” Schwarz Laigaie, 74, died at her Skowhegan home on Sunday morning, Sept. 10, 2017 from a brief battle against lung cancer with her loving family by her side.

She was born Aug. 19, 1943 in Philadelphia, Penn. As a young child, she moved to New Jersey where she lived until 1996 when she moved to Maine with her husband and youngest son. She enjoyed her family and doing crafts. Over the last ten years, Flo, has been actively involved with the Waterville Social Club, helping anyone in need.

She is survived by her husband of 28 years, George Laigaie; 4 sons and their spouses, Michael and Dotti Burns, Edward “Ed” and Jody Perri, George Laigaie Jr, and Wayne “Chuck” Schwarz Jr.; 4 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; sister, Ruth Brown; and brothers, Edward String and Robert String.

At her request there will be no service held at this time, a celebration of life will be planned on the one year anniversary in September 2018.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.