Florence Madelene Rackliff Hastings (1935-2018)

VIENNA - Florence Madelene Rackliff Hastings, 83, passed away on Oct. 13, 2018 at her home in Vienna, with her loving family by her side.

She was born on June 28, 1935, in Vienna, the daughter of Charles P. Hastings and Linda Mason Hastings.

Florence enjoyed playing piano and guitar. She spent many hours playing Parcheesi and cards with family and friends. She enjoyed camping, gardening, horse racing, eating fried clams, and most of all going to Santa’s Village. Florence held many jobs through the years from Maine Dowel, to a CNA, to operating a bulldozer.

Florence is survived by daughter, Pam Butterfield and partner Donnie Bailey; sons, Butch Rackliff and wife Sharon, Kenny Rackliff and wife Laurie, Rodney Rackliff and partner Brian Arthurs; sisters, Virginia Wheeler, Linda Johnson and husband Chet, Sharlene Stevens; brothers in-law, Ralphael Rawlins and Floyd Stevens; grandchildren, Chris Rackliff and Myriah, Bill Rackliff and Erica, Jake Rackliff and Katherine, Brianna Charles and Loren Charles; great grandchildren, Alex Rackliff, Tyler Rackliff, Bradyn Swett, Sawyer Rackliff; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; son in-law, Arnie Butterfield; sister, Shirley Rawlins; brothers, Alvin Hastings, Charles P. Hastings Jr.; and brother in-law, Charles Wheeler.

Donations in Florence’s memory may be made to the North Vienna Methodist Church, c/o Sharon Rackliff, 310 Middle St., Farmington, ME 04938.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, at 10 am, at the funeral home, with Rev. Laura Church officiating. Interment will be at the North Vienna Cemetery, Tower Road, in Vienna. A reception will follow at the North Vienna Methodist Church, 576 Tower Road, in Vienna.