Florence Marie (Rebert) Grimm (1938-2020)

FARMINGTON - Florence Marie (Rebert) Grimm, age 82, died of natural causes and passed into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Wednesday evening, April 22, 2020, with her family by her side.

Florence was born, Feb. 17, 1938 in Brodbecks, Pennsylvania, to John Henry Runk and Lettie Ellen (Bucher) Runk. She grew up in the village of Black Rock where she attended local schools. Her work experiences included: the canning factory in Melrose, MD; an Avon representative; a CNA at the Brethren Home in Cross Keys, PA, and Black and Decker in Hampstead, MD. Florence had a deep love for special needs children and worked as a teacher’s assistant in Littlestown and Hanover, PA. She also devoted her life to raising her only child in the nurture and admonition of the Lord.

During her lifetime, she resided in Black Rock and Hanover, PA; Fayetteville, NC; and New Sharon and Farmington, Maine. She married Edward Grimm in 1978.

Florence accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior at an evangelistic crusade in 1957. She was a charter member of the Missionary Bible Church in Hanover, PA (Pastor Arthur Bowser). She loved the Lord and enjoyed teaching Good News Clubs and Sunday School. Florence was a very selfless, giving person, counseling and mentoring those around her with her sweet gentle spirit. Her life verses were Ps. 126:5-6. Her life’s mottos were “Only one life, ‘twill soon be past; only what’s done for Christ will last” by C.T. Studd and “He is no fool who gives what he cannot keep to gain what he cannot lose” by Jim Elliot.

She is survived by her son, Pastor Brian Rebert and wife Sandi, of Farmington; grandchildren, Elizabeth Phillips and husband Chris, and their children, Micah, Elijah, and Josiah of New Sharon, Rebekah Rebert of Austin, Texas, and Jonathan Rebert and wife Andi, and their children, Aria and Heath of Strong; nieces, Diane Heinly and husband Allen, and their children of Mt. Joy, PA, Dana Britton and husband Tom, and their children of Mechanicsburg, PA; stepdaughters, Suzy and husband Gary, Cissy and husband Dennis; stepson, Bud; and many other family members. She was especially close to a cousin and former sister-in-law, Ruth Rebert, and was so appreciative of the love and support of the Rebert family. She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Edward Grimm; sister, Joyce Lehman and husband Charles; son, Jonathan; and her eight miscarried babies.

Florence had requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Heartland Baptist Missions, 7000 Pensacola Blvd., Pensacola, FL 32505 for Missionaries Ruben & Jordan Cristinoiu - Acct. # 0126.

The family would like to extend a special word of thanks to the following: Dr. O’Reilly and his staff for his care over many years, Dr. Knapp and the ER staff of Franklin Memorial Hospital, Dr. Dubois and Dr. McCall and the 3rd floor nursing staff of FMH, the North Star Ambulance crews, and Androscoggin Hospice.

Interment will be at the North Farmington Cemetery in Farmington, ME. Memorial services will be held in the late summer or fall in Farmington, ME and Hanover, PA, and will be publicized in the local papers.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.