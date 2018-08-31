Florence Shirley (Downs) Riley (1920-2018)

SKOWHEGAN - Florence Shirley (Downs) Riley 98, passed peacefully at home with family by her side on Aug. 27, 2018.

Florence was born to Lloyd Eugene Downs and Grace Mae (Simpson) Downs Gerry on July 16, 1920 in Winslow.

She was educated in Fairfield graduating from Lawrence High School Class of 1939.

She married the love of her life Clement Timothy Riley on Jan. 24, 1944 until his death March 27, 1977 and remained a faithful widow. She is now finally reunited with the love of her life.

She worked at Maine Spinning Mill for 30 years, Norwock Shoe, and New Balance until her retirement at 65. Florence loved to garden, bird watch, and was an avid Nascar fan following Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr. She was passionate about cooking, baking, dynamite sauce, and pickling. She really enjoyed her July 4th vacation with her extended Houlton family. She was the most selfless woman many ever knew, always putting others needs before her own, and loving everyone unconditionally with one of her favorite quotes being “blood doesn’t make you family, I love em all the same.”

Predeceased by her parents, her husband Clement, sisters, Francis Nelson, Jessie Smith, her grandson Kelly Bubier, nephews Forrest Smith, and Nicky Nelson, and niece Gail Nelson, special friends Anna Dam, Donald & Eileen O’Donnell. She is survived by her daughter Phyllis Pomeroy and husband Dean of Brewer, son Robert and companion Pamela Battista of Skowhegan. 6 Grandchildren Eddie Bubier and companion Kathleen, Carmen Hudson and companion Tim, Timothy Riley and wife Ashley, Brandon Pomeroy and companion Katie, Matthew Riley, Bobbi-Jo LaPointe and husband Jimmy.5 Step Grandchildren Crystal, Darcy, Michelle, Joann, and Cody. 26 Great grandchildren and 4 Great Great Grandchildren. Special neighbors Don and Marie Perkins, and Ruth Blood. Her extended Houlton family who lovingly refer to her as “Aunt Flo,” as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Special thanks to Beacon Hospice and Wendy Dicranian and staff at Skowhegan Primary Care.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Florence's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 Email: donors@stjude.org

Per her request there will be no visiting hours or funeral. A graveside service will be held at the Calvary Cemetery on North Avenue in Skowhegan on September 8th at 10am with a gathering to follow at Tim and Ashley’s home in Skowhegan.

Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan.