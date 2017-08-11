Florian Dostie (1950-2017)

SMITHFIELD - Florian “Tank” Dostie, of Smithfield, formerly Belgrade, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017.

He was born Aug. 11, 1950 in Augusta where he was raised and later graduated from Cony High School. He met the love of his life, Evelyn, in 1973 and spent his time creating happiness with her at every turn.

Tank was a hard worker who was at his family business, Dostie’s Garage, most hours of the day during the week. On the weekends if he wasn’t being Mr. Fix It he could be found doing one of the many things he loved with his family and friends, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and boating. Many fond memories were made floating down the river, at camp Seboomook, or hunting and fishing in the crazy spots only he could find. The best of days were spent simply enjoying life with Evelyn and his beloved dogs Remington, Jackson, Casey, and grand dog Jed.

Tank was a lifetime member of Elk’s Lodge BPOE 964 in Augusta and had a sense of humor only he could appreciate. He always made a room happy by just being in it. That crooked grin and belly laugh will always be remembered.

He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Dostie; children Becky Dostie and boyfriend Carl Woodward, Crystal and husband Adam Corbett, Nicholas Dostie; “first born” niece, Heidi Burk; granddaughter, Abigail Corbett; sisters, Jackie Dostie-Smith and Beatrice Dostie; mother-in-law, Carol Burgess. Some memorable moments were had with George, Jeff, Gerry, Al, Bob, Bill, and Peter to name a few. He had many other cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends, more than ever could be mentioned. He was predeceased by his parents, Pamphile and Corinne Dostie; brother, Vincent Dostie; and sister, MaryJane Dickmeyer.

At his request there will be no formal service. A Celebration of Life will be held on August 18, 2017 at the Augusta Elks Lodge from 3 - 6 pm.

In lieu of flowers we request a donation be made in his name to Somerset Humane Society, PO Box 453, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 45 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.