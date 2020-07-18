Florice L. Collins (1946-2020)

FARMINGTON - Florice L. Collins, 73, of Livermore, passed away peacefully after a long illness on July 10, 2020 at the Sandy River Center.

She was born Aug. 17, 1946 in Farmington, daughter of Robert H. and Jean (Collins) Moore of Jay.

Nothing made her happier than spending time with family and helping others. She was a kind hearted and dedicated wife, mother, friend, sister, and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Michael P. Collins; her son Scott Collins and fiancée Dawn Strout of Jay; her daughter Stephanie Couture and husband Peter of Farmington; grandchildren Michael, Jonathan, Christopher, Lisa and Kelly Couture, Sarah Collins, and Chelsea Fortier. Also, survived by sisters Carolyn Boyker and husband Bruce of Farmington and Jeannine Backus of East Wilton.

She was predeceased by her parents, brothers Ronald Moore and Donald Moore; and sister Helen Stanley.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation care provided by Wiles Remembrance Center 308 Franklin Rd. Jay. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family for a Memorial Garden that Florice always wanted. A kind word may be left in her book of memories at www.wilesrc.com