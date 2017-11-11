FARMINGTON - Floriece Pratt Kennedy, 93, of Farmington, died on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 at her home in Farmington.

Floriece was born and raised in Strong, the oldest daughter of Almon Dan Pratt and Jennie Jones Pratt.

She was a graduate of Strong High School in the class of 1941, the Kennebec School of Commerce, and the University of Maine at Orono in 1950 with a BS in Physical Education. Floriece served as a U.S. Navy WAVE during World War II.

Floriece was married to Maurice H. Kennedy Jr. For almost 50 years, prior to his death in 2000, they raised their family in Farmington. She was a Boy Scout and Girl Scout leader when her children were young. She taught school in New Vineyard prior to having her family and after her children were older, was a substitute teacher, before returning to teach full time. After retirement, she volunteered in the middle school library. Floriece was caretaker in her home for her mother from 1977 until her passing in 1987. She enjoyed spending time at the family camp at Porter Lake and gardening.

Floriece was a life member of the American Legion Auxiliary, where she served as Secretary for many years, and the Order of the Easter Star. She served in many capacities in the Veterans of WWI Legion and Auxiliary prior to their disbanding. She was a prior member of the Mt. Blue Garden Club. Her project for many years, with longtime friend Tobey Hoisington, was the flower/herb bed at the Farmington Post Office. She was a member of the Old South Congregational Church and the Colonial Daughter DAR. As a member of the Neighborhood Extension group of the University of Maine Cooperative Extension for many years, she formed lasting friendships and learned many crafts. Floriece and her husband were charter members of the Triple Town Swingers (now Friendship Squares) square dance group and enjoyed many years of dancing. As a seamstress, she sewed matching outfits for her and her husband. Floriece also knit and crocheted, always sending handmade items to her grandchildren at Christmas until arthritis forced her to give it up.

Floriece is survived by; her sons, Randall of Farmington, and Almon of Duluth, MN; her daughter, Aileen of Farmington; her grandchildren, Nathan Kennedy, Abbie Hopper and husband Lynn, all of Duluth, MN, Brooke and husband Kevin Youngblum of Rochester, MN, and Grant Kennedy of Bozeman, MT; her sister in-law, Dawn Pratt of Strong; her brother in-law, William Bell of Benton; several nieces, nephews, grand and great grand nieces and nephews; and many, many cousins.

She was predeceased by her husband, parents, brother Andrew, and sister Colleen.

Floriece was able to remain in her home due to the care provided by her daughter Aileen, her friends, and the Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice nurse Patty Parker.

Donations in Floriece’s memory may be made to the Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice, 15 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston, ME 04240.

On Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the service begins at 1 p.m., at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938. Interment will follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Farmington.