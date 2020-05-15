Floyd J. Norton (1925-2020)

PHILLIPS - Floyd J. Norton, 94, passed away on May 12, 2020 at his residence in Phillips.

Floyd was born on Box Shop Hill in Farmington, on Aug. 12, 1925, the son of Archie Nelson Norton and Agnes Dunham Norton Harnden.

He was educated in the schools of Fairbanks and Madrid, and attended Phillips High School, going into the Army during World War II. He resided in Worcester, Mass. for several years, where his name appears on the Veterans’ Monument in Quinsigamond Square, later returning to Maine where he married Evelyn Webber on June 25, 1950.

He was a lover of the outdoors, serving as a Maine Registered Guide for over 50 years. He and his wife owned and operated Echo Valley Lodge in Phillips for many years, enjoying the company of his guests and later teaching his grandchildren the pleasures of the outdoors, fishing and hunting. He was a lumberman for most of his life, he and his sons owned Norton Lumbering. After retiring, he worked cutting trees into his 90s. He and his wife enjoyed several winters in Florida, where he played golf as a pastime. He was a member of the Hewey-Coffin Post American Legion of New Portland and Blue Mountain Lodge AF&AM of Phillips.

Floyd was predeceased by his wife, Evelyn Norton and is survived by his three children: two sons, Gerry and wife Jan of Phillips, Kevin and wife Roberta of Madrid; a daughter, Deronda and companion Darin of Gorham; six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and his companion of the past few years, Dawn.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Floyd’s memory to the Sportsman Alliance of Maine, c/o Kevin Norton, 670 Reeds Mill Rd., Madrid, ME 04966.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.