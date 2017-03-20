Frances A. Savage (1926-2017)

MADISON - Frances A. Savage, 90, passed away early Tuesday morning, March 14, 2017 at Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center with her family by her side.

She was born April 30, 1926 in Madison, the daughter of Frank A. and Amy L. (Otis) Coro.

She received her education in North Anson schools, graduating from Anson Academy in 1944. She married Burton Savage September 29, 1945 who predeceased her on November 1, 1992 after 47 years of marriage. She worked several different jobs including store clerk for First National and Welch’s store of North Anson, window clerk for North Anson Post Office, and her final job was Head Cook at Mark Emery School in North Anson for 18 years.

Frances was very active in her community. She was a life-long member of The First Congregational Church in North Anson, the Women’s Association, Madison-Anson Federal Credit Union Supervisory Committee, Anson Water District Trustee and Sunset Cemetery Association. She had a love for animals and wanted her pacemaker donated to help an animal. It will be sent to Tufts Veterinary Medical Center in Massachusetts.

She is survived by two daughters, Ramona McLaughlin and husband Wayne of Embden, Donna Baker and Jeff Hayden of Anson; son, Brent Savage and wife Deborah of North Anson; daughter-in-law, Linda (Morrow) Savage of Dunedin, Florida; Florence Lovejoy of North New Portland, Norman Coro of Arizona, Phyllis Pickert of Massachusetts; 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by brother Fred Coro, two sons, Craig B. Savage, Terry J. Savage and a daughter, Rhonda J. Clukey.

The family would like to thank the staff at Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center for the wonderful care they gave Frances.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Congregational Church of North Anson, PO Box 247, North Anson, ME 04958. Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.