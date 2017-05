MADISON - Frances A. Savage, 90, passed away March 14, 2017 at Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 17, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Sunset Cemetery, Pleasant Street, North Anson. Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan.