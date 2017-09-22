Frances Bowen (1933-2017)

CANAAN - Frances Whitt Bowen, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, at her home in Canaan, Maine, with her family by her side.

Special thanks to her daughter, Lara, for giving her continuous care during the past few months so that she could remain in her own home until her passing.

Frances was born in Mullens, West Virginia on May 11, 1933, daughter of Frank and Bertha Whitt. She attended schools in West Virginia and moved to Maine when she was in her early 20s. Raising and teaching four boys about the world and the need for honest hard work was a lasting contribution and a full time job, to say the least. She later married Arthur Bowen (now deceased) and expanded her family to seven children.

She continued living, working and helping others throughout her life in Canaan. She worked hard to make a living, this included cleaning private homes and rooms at the Canaan Motel. She made Christmas wreaths for many years to sell and especially to give away. She was happy to play a few cards of bingo when there was a chance to do so. Frances' favorite spot was in her kitchen. You could find her there serving hot biscuits, baking breads, canning fruits and vegetables, making jams, pickles, pies, fruit cakes and cutting up a dozen or two deer. If you came for a visit, she could always whip up a meal from whatever she had on hand and delighted in doing so. She loved visitors and always had an open door for all, always time for a cup of coffee and listening. She would also offer some simple advice if she had any and would willingly share any troubles or joy you had at the time.

When her hands were not busy in the kitchen, she crocheted many intricate doilies and fashioned many crocheted doll clothes. In earlier years, she also loved working in her vegetable and flower gardens. Frances was not rich in material things; she was wealthy in care and compassion. She was a treasure to all those fortunate enough to have known her. Frances was Maker, and a Doer, and most especially a Giver.

Frances was predeceased by her parents and her brother, John Kelly (Buddy), and sister, Frankie. She is survived by all of her children, Noah Oliver Whitt of Skowhegan; Raymond Whitt and his wife, Jean, of Bath; Clifford Whitt of New Hampshire, Kenny Whitt of Clinton; Bruce Bowen of Canaan, Lara Eckert of Canaan, and Troy Bowen of Gardiner; and her grandchildren, Noah Erick Whitt, Tricia VanKirk, Derek Whitt, Christian Whitt, Melissa Whitt, Destiny Eckert and Nicholas Eckert; several great-grandchildren, her niece, Deanna Crisco; and her former daughters-in-law, Sharon Bates of Burnham, and Jean Lapietro of Waterville.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 29th at 11:00 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Canaan. A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, October 15th at 2:00 p.m. at the Canaan Masonic Lodge on the Oak Pond Road.

All are welcome at both the service and celebration.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Family Violence Project, PO Box 304 Augusta, ME 04332, www.familyviolenceproject.org

Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan.