Frances Elizabeth Wolfe (1942-2017)

SKOWHEGAN - Frances Elizabeth Wolfe, 75, passed away May 16, 2017 at her home in Skowhegan surrounded by family and friends. She was born January 24, 1942 in Port Jefferson, New York, the daughter of Edward and Elizabeth (Hallock) Bristow.

Fran graduated from Eastport High School (Long Island, NY) in 1960 and continued her education at Suffolk County Community College. She was married 56 years to Raymond Wolfe and lived her life as a loving, devoted wife and mother. Fran enjoyed quilting, knitting, "road trips" and cherished time spent with family and friends. Her love of quilting led to 17 years of friendship with her extended family while working at The Fabric Garden.

Frances is survived by her husband, Raymond of Skowhegan; daughters Stephanie Crohan and husband Edward of Jamesport, NY, Suzanne Wolfe of Riverhead, NY, Rae Ann Quirion and husband Gary Sr. of Skowhegan, and Morgan Wolfe of Skowhegan; Grandchildren Tyler and Matthew Crohan, Elizabeth Parker and husband Bradley Parker, Derek Quirion, Gary Quirion, Jr. and wife Ashley of Fairfield; three great granddaughters, Sophia Parker, Isabella and Autumn Quirion; brother Bruce Bristow and wife Angie of Cornville, sister, Patricia Bristow of York; son-in-law, Richard Kelley of Solon; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Fran was predeceased by her daughter, Alice Kelley and brother, Glenn Bristow.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 3rd at 10 a.m. at the Skowhegan Four Square Church, 202 Norridgewock Road, Skowhegan with Pastor Mike Tunks officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Redington-Fairview General Hospital (Oncology Department), 46 Fairview Avenue, Skowhegan, ME 04976 or MaineGeneral Hospice, PO Box 828, Waterville, ME 04901.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.