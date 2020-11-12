Frances Knowlan (1928-2020)

ARUNDEL - Frances Knowlan, 92, formerly of Strong, passed away on November 10, 2020, at the Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough. She graduated from Strong High School in 1946 where she was active in sports and other activities. After high school, she graduated from beauty school in Massachusetts. Frances then went to work with her Aunt Mont in Strong at the beauty parlor. Later, she worked at Forster Manufacturing Company; sold Avon products and Sara Coventry Jewelry. It should be said that she loved to cook and loved to share her goodies with others. You could also find her house filled with laughter, singing, and lots of noise coming from all of those teenagers who gathered in her and John’s home. At other times you could find her playing cards. It was her favorite pastime.

Frances is survived by her two daughters, Priscilla Knowlan of Arundel and Dolores Miller of Arundel; three grandsons, Corey Atwood of Strong, Roger Lee Abbott of Madison, and Ryan Abbott of Belgrade. Frances was predeceased by her husband, John Knowlan; her brother, Sonny Goodwin; her mother, Irene Wing Goodwin MacLane; and her father, Edwin (Eddie) Goodwin.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that those who desire consider memorial gifts in her memory to the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, 11 Hunnewell Road, Scarborough, ME 04074, or on their website www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.