Frances M. Tetu (1928-2017)

AUGUSTA - Frances M. Tetu, 88, passed away July 29, 2017 at Glenridge Nursing Home in Augusta.

She was born Nov. 19, 1928 as Marie Francoise Veilleux in Jackman, the daughter of Joseph and Leonide (Gagne) Veilleux.

She was educated in the schools of Jackman and moved with her family after WWII to Waterville, Maine. She worked as a nanny for Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Duplessea and also for Dr. Val Moore and his wife Mary, before meeting and later marrying her husband Norman Tetu. They were married October 14th, 1961 at Sacred Heart Church in Waterville. They lived in Waterville until 1971 and then in Skowhegan where they owned and operated the "Midtown Hotel" and also "Norm's Three-In-One." After they retired in 1981, the couple spent their winters in Fedhaven, Florida, where they enjoyed visits from siblings. They remained married for 48 years, with Norman passing away in 2009.

Frances was a member of Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church and enjoyed playing cards with friends and attending church activities.

Frances was the 11th child of 14 and is survived by her brother Charles Veilleux. She was predeceased by her husband Norman Tetu; 5 brothers, Patrick Veilleux, Wilbrod Veilleux, Laurent Veilleux, Edmond Veilleux, and Gerard Veilleux; 7 sisters, Carmel Gagne, Angie O'Brien, Gabrielle Veilleux, Dorothy Bourassa, Beth Rogers, Blanche Shelly, and Jeanne Guay.

A mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, September 2, 2017 at 11:00 am at Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church in Skowhegan with Father Jim Nadeau as officiate.

In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may make donations in her memory to Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church, PO Box 369, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.