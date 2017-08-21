Frances Marie Libby (1923-2017)

HARMONY – Frances Marie Libby, 94, died Thursday August 17, 2017, at home. She was born February 23, 1923, in Wellington, she was the eldest of fifteen children born to Maynard and Rosie (Cowette) Stewart.

Frances was a great cook who was known for her delicious breads and pies. In her younger years she was an outdoorsman. She loved to hunt and fish. She enjoyed family gatherings, playing cards and attending dances.

In addition to her parents, an infant son, Donald Erving and her eldest son Theodore Erving predeceased her. She is survived by her daughter Mildred Huff of Harmony, son Lester Erving and Sherry of Kingsbury, son Daniel Erving of Wellington, daughter Deborah Morrison and friend Dave of Cornville, son Jeffery Erving and Barbara of St. Albans, daughter-in-law Beverly Erving of St. Albans; seventeen grandchildren and many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Three sisters and two brothers also survive her.

There will be a graveside service at Chadbourne Cemetery in Harmony, Maine at a date to be determined.

Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, Skowhegan.