Frances R. Tuttle (1933-2017)

July 16, 2017

SKOWHEGAN - Frances R. Tuttle, age 84, died July 11, 2017 at Cedar Ridge Center in Skowhegan with her family by her side, where she had been a patient for the past 2 years following a brief illness.  Frances was the daughter of Earl L. and Lillian Mae (York) Foss.  She was predeceased by her husband, Lewis R. Tuttle.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m.  Saturday, August 5, 2017 at the Mt. Rest Cemetery in Athens with a Celebration of Life to follow at 33 Boothby Road,in West Athens.  At her request there will be no visitation hours.

