Francis Bennett Ross (1947-2019)

PHILLIPS - Francis Bennett Ross, 71, formerly of Phillips and Kingfield, passed away peacefully on Feb. 4, 2019, at Sandy River Center in Farmington.

He was born on August 29, 1947, in Rangeley, the son of Harry B. Ross and Thayla G. Bachelder.

Francis graduated from Rangeley High School in the class of 1967, where he was known for his athletic abilities in basketball, cross country skiing, ski team and track.

He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1967 and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant in 1974. He then decided to join the U.S. Army where he served as a Specialist Four E4 Engineer from 1974-1988.

On Feb. 20, 1972, he married Olive Freeman in Rangeley.

After his military service, he worked at Forster’s Mill, cutting wood for Sonny Abbott, and then for 16 years at International Paper where he retired from.

Francis loved fishing, hunting, camping, spending time with family and friends, watching wrestling, and cheering on his grand kids playing sports. Most of all, he enjoyed having the opportunity to tell a good story or joke to anyone that would listen.

Francis is survived by his wife of 47 years, Olive “Sister” Ross; his children, Eric Harvey of Chazy, NY, Harry Ross of Strong, Leanna Ross Targett and husband Travis of Salem Township, Lee Ross and fiancée Rana Raymond of Madison; grandchildren, Dylan Ross, Mariah Ross, Scott Ross, Davin Targett, Jerusha Caldwell, Cierra Branham, Rebecca Ross, Brooke Ross, Isaac Ashby, MacKenna Targett and Addison Harvey; siblings, Susan Katy Phillips, Dianne Gould, Nellie Bourget, and Jennice Cole.

He was predeceased by his parents; his siblings, Harry Joseph Ross, Willis Reynold Ross, Frasier Vance Ross, Stanley Ross, and Adelaide Clark.

Donations may be made in Francis’ memory to the Kingfield Little League, c/o Town of Kingfield, 38 School Street, Kingfield, ME 04947.

Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.