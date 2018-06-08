NORRIDGEWOCK - Francis Gordon Smith III (Frank,Smitty) 56 of Norridgewock went to be with his Lord in May of 2018. He was at his blueberry farm for a friend in need when the Lord called him home.

Francis was born on Nov. 28 1961 in Lincoln to Francis G. Smith Jr. and Clara J. (Farrington) Smith.

Francis spent his adolescence on the South Lincoln road making memories with his siblings, cousins and friends in the fall through spring, then off to his favorite place for the summer “Camp on Center Pond." In 1977 Francis moved with his family to Skowhegan where he attended high school graduating in 1982. He entered unknown and graduated with friendships that he always cherished. He then attended Lincoln welding school in Lincoln, Ohio and started work as a welder fabricator working in ship yards, equipment fab shops, construction companies and paper mills.

Francis settled in Norridgewock in 1988 building his own home with the help of his family and many great friends. He settled into the community becoming a member the snowmobile club an enjoyed helping build bridges, clear trails, and repair equipment. Francis made a lasting impression on the people he met, if you traveled this area with him you’d know you couldn’t go anywhere without running into someone who knew him that wanted to say “Hello."

Francis enjoyed working his land growing bountiful gardens, raising cattle, and pigs, then he found his path, High Bush Blueberries. Francis enjoyed watching something he planted flourish. The discussion of the science and challenge of producing a crop kept him focused. He especially enjoyed sharing his farm with the youth in his Family. Uncle Frank Loved his nieces and nephews and teaching them how to transplant bushes, drive his old tractor, tow trailers with his ATV and have fun doing it. He liked sharing his farm with family and friends during deer season and “shooting more bull” than deer.

Francis also liked sharing his farm with the public. He beamed with pride watching folks enjoy themselves out in the “Berry Patch." There is a “Happiness” that patrons spoke of receiving being all alone or with their favorite picking buddies at the farm. Some liked it early, some late, some all day and Francis enjoyed you all.

Francis was predeceased by his Father and Nephews Devon M. Staples and Russel L. Staples. Francis is survived by his Mother Clara Smith, siblings Toni Smith, Kathleen Staples, Albert L. Smith and Tracey D. Smith; Nieces and Nephews Jeremy Mushero and family, Jessica (Mushero) Parks and family, Christoper Staples and family, Peyton Smith, Levi Staples, Mason Smith, Seth Francis Staples and Albert L. Smith 2nd. He is also survived by many loving Aunts and Uncles and cousins whom he cherished greatly.

A celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 16 at Centenary United Methodist Church, 113 Doctor Mann Rd., Skowhegan from 4pm to 7PM. Arrangements by Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, Skowhegan.