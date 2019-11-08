Francis H. Longley (1943-2019)

SKOWHEGAN - Francis H. Longley, 75, passed away Nov. 5, 2019 (2 months and 1 day after his sister’s passing) at Woodlawn Rehabilitation Center in Skowhegan.

He was born June 11, 1943 in Farmington, the son of Forrest A. and Zella M. (Davis) Longley.

He really enjoyed talking about family history, and he knew it well being very knowledgeable about connections and dates. One of his happiest days was when Beacon Hospice provided accommodations so he could go to his family cemeteries in Madison, Solon and South Solon. Thank you, Becca, for making that happen. He liked the history and political channels. He got a kick out of "riling people up." He was also a big fan of high school sports. When he lived in Skowhegan, he never missed a home game, most times walking from one end of town to the other.

Francis struggled with alcoholism and was very proud of his 15 years of sobriety. At one time, he always arrived early at his AA Meetings to make the coffee. Having his leg amputated due to diabetes, compromised his optimistic attitude somewhat, especially when he realized he wasn’t a candidate to walk again. This past year has been difficult for Francis, so he decided to live the way he wanted as long as he could eat what he liked.

Losing his sister in September brought feelings to the surface that he didn’t know he had. He and Suzie had several conversations about “What do you think happens when you die?” Francis called Suzie every day at 7:00 am and she will miss those daily phone calls.

Arnold Smith (case manager), how do we even begin to thank you? Not only were you the best advocate for him ever; after 18 years you had become friends. We know you will feel this loss.

Thank you to the staff at Springbrook. We knew we could count on you.

Beacon Hospice of Portland; Raquel, he so looked forward to your visits. Sammie, your up-to-date phone calls meant so much. Your calmness is such a gift. Becca, you worked so hard to make his “cemetery trip” a possibility. What a lovely memory.

Then when Francis wanted to be transferred to Skowhegan, to be near family – lucky us – Woodlawn had an opening. We’ve met such kind, caring staff there. Thank you so much. He said “They’re so good to me”. Francis had a new hospice nurse, Lori. You did not disappoint. Thank you. Dr. Darin Peck, your rapport with Francis and family is such a gift. Thank you.

Francis is survived by his brother, Herman Longley and wife Suzie; 2 nephews, Glen Heald, and Bill Longley; 2 nieces, Earlene Thompson and husband Dale, Heidi Libby and husband Bruce; several grand nephews and nieces, Sean Cates, Teshia Cates, Chandler Hale, Austin Longley, Natasha Thompson, Monique Thompson, Quinn Libby, Tyler Longley and Keenan Libby. He was predeceased by his parents, Zella and Forrest Longley; and sister, Phyllis Keene.

Per Francis’ wishes, there will be no visitation hours or funeral service. A gathering will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Evergreen Cemetery in Solon for family and close friends.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in his memory to Beacon Hospice of Portland, 40 Atlantic Place, Suite 1340, South Portland, ME 04106 or Beacon Hospice of Augusta, 5 Community Drove, Suite A, Augusta, ME 04330.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.