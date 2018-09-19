Francis Leo Haley (1927-2018)

FARMINGTON - Francis “Frank” Leo Haley, 90, passed away at his home surrounded by his wife and children on Sept. 17, 2018.

He was born on Dec. 8, 1927 in Elliot, Maine to the parents of Harold Haley and Marguerite Jane. Frank was the third of four children- his older sister Barbara Phillips of Augusta, older brother Harold Haley of New York, and younger brother Raphael William Haley of New Hampshire.

Frank graduated from Traip Academy in Kittery in 1946. Throughout his teenage years, Frank excelled as both a Boy Scout and a football player. He helped lead his team to four years of undefeated victory and worked his way to becoming an Eagle Scout. Eventually, Frank led his own scout troop, using his natural competency in the wild to bring them on ten-mile, overnight hikes through the Maine woods.

Following high school, Frank enrolled in the United States Navy where he served for the next two years as a communications operator, learning and implementing the Morse Code communication system. It was his service to the country, using the GI Bill, that allowed Frank to obtain his Bachelor of Arts in Geology from the University of Maine at Orono. He graduated in 1952 and married his sweetheart, Joan McCranie of Plymouth, New Hampshire, the following weekend on June 21. Frank always enjoyed telling the story of meeting Joan, thanking a football knee injury for sending him to the hospital where she was a nurse in training.

Shortly after marrying, Frank and Joan relocated to Tallahassee, Florida, where Frank pursued his masters in Geology, graduating in 1956. He began teaching thereafter, beginning with a five year career at Tyler Junior College in Texas. During the summers between teaching, Frank’s growing family- now with four children Dana, Marguerite, Diane and Karen- could be found traveling around the US with a handcrafted trailer, made by Frank, in tow. While Frank taught field study courses through the National Science Foundation, Joan and the kids would enjoy the new surroundings- often times at a campsite they called home.

In 1961 the Haleys moved to Surry, New Hampshire where Frank was offered a job teaching at Keene State College. He taught there for the next 26 years before retiring in 1987. During that time, Frank designed and implemented his own programs for the students, including his own version of a summer field study based at the family’s beloved camp in Northern Maine.

All while raising three more children- Sharri, Cynthia and Camelia- Frank was active in the Surry community. He served as a lector at their church, as a planning board and budget committee member, and on stage with Surry Players. Frank was well known in the community for his theatrical presence, especially that of “Norman” in “On Golden Pond.” Frank was also an entrepreneur, starting his own driving school business and acting as a landlord for several apartments.

Environmentalism was a driving force in Frank’s life. He was passionate about the need for the “American society to become less disposable,” and lived out his philosophies on his family’s homestead in Surry, where the family grew much of their own food, raised animals and reduced, reused, recycled before it was popular, or even heard of. He was a man that lived by a high moral compass few would recognize these days. He was intelligent, humble and gentle and had a deep sense of integrity.

In 1987, after retiring from his career of teaching, Frank and Joan moved to Farmington, Maine, in order to be closer to their children and their camp near Greenville. Both Frank and Joan quickly became active again in their new community, finding a family in their square dancing group. Frank again became involved in local theater with the Sandy River Players, as well as bowling and a model airplane flying club. The Haleys continued to travel, eventually visiting every state except for Hawaii.

When not on the road, or at camp, Frank kept busy with his new homestead in Maine, self-proclaiming himself an “expert putterer.” Frank had a special fondness for his wife’s homemade meals, bread and treats and enjoyed watching his children grow their own families over the years. His children, grandchildren and now great grandchildren were the light of his life. He always greeted any one of them with a hug and a chuckle.

Frank is predeceased by his mother Marguerite Jane, his father Harold Haley, his brother Harold Haley and his wife Francoise Haley, his younger brother Raphael William Haley, his brother-in-law John Phillips and his son-in-law North Craig Smith.

He is survived by his beloved wife Joan Haley, his older sister Barbara Phillips, his sister-in-law Carol Haley, brother-in-law Allan and Metta McCranie, his children and their families: Dana and Joni Haley, Marguerite Smith, Diane Haley, Karen and Bob Gilbert, Sharri and Glenn Kapiloff, Cynthia Sylva and Camelia and Rob Babson-Haley. His grandchildren and their spouses: Megan and Scott Vos, Garrett and Devan Smith, Ayla and Owen Davidson, Jackie Gilbert, Amber and Ryan Stone, Brandon Haley, Emily Smith, Stephanie and Jared Kirk, Jeremiah Haley, Leanna Kapiloff, Joshua and Ashlie Sylva, Zacc and Miranda Sylva, Elliot Smith, Michelle Sylva and Jordan Kapiloff. He is also survived by several great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Joan would like to thank all of her children and the nurses who have helped the past few months. She would like to extend a special thanks to her daughter Marguerite who has been here every day for the last nine months and Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice Nurse Pranee.

A Memorial of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Sept. 22, at 11 a.m. at Saint Joseph Church,133 Middle Street, Farmington. Reception to follow with light refreshments at the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice. 15 Strawberry Ave. Lewiston, ME 04240. Arrangements are under the direction of Wiles Remembrance Center – Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd Farmington, ME.

The family encourages friends to leave kind words on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com