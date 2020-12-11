Francis “Skip” P. Blazic (1943-2020)

NORTH ANSON - Francis “Skip” P. Blazic, 77, passed away December 5, 2020 at Redington-Fairview General Hospital with his wife by his side. He was born June 28, 1943 in South Walpole, Massachusetts, the son of Mario Sr. and Theresa (McMahon) Blazic.

Skip is survived by his wife of 16 years, Glenna Blazic of North Anson; step-sons, Wade Chipman, Mark Hinkley, Jr., and Adam Hickley; daughter, Greta Blazic-Turillo of North Carolina; sister, Brenda Cipriano of Plainville, Massachusetts; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Marion and Theresa Blazic; brothers, Mario Jr, and William; sisters, Theresa Kellogg, Doreen Crosta, and Dianne Banks.

Per Skip’s request, there will be no visitation hours or funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Skip’s memory to People Who Care Food Cupboard, PO Box 316, Madison, ME 04950.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.