Francis William Joseph Doherty (1939-2018)

KINGFIELD - Francis “Bubba” William Joseph Doherty, 78, passed away on July 5, 2018, at his daughter’s home in Topsham after a long-fought battle with cancer, surrounded by family and his wife of 54 years, Ginny.

He was born on August 23, 1939, in Portland, the son of Francis and Bridget (White) Doherty.

Francis attended both Saint Joseph’s Catholic School and Cheverus High School, a proud graduate of the class of 1957. He graduated from the University of Southern Maine in 1970 with a degree in Economics.

In 1959, he joined the U.S. Navy, where he became a Medical Corpsman, serving both at Camp Pendleton, California and Chelsea Naval Hospital, Massachusetts. While in the Navy he met his lifelong dear friend, Richard “Dick” Sorel. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, Francis and Virginia were married at Saint Pius the X Catholic Church in Portland in 1963. Thus, began his lifelong journey, rebuilding the many dilapidated houses Ginny insisted on purchasing and rebuilding over the 50 plus years to follow.

Francis will be remembered as a “Master of Many Things” – demonstrated by his many career pursuits that include; Mr. Mom before it was cool, truck driver, traveling drug salesman, master electrician, expert home remodeler, farmer; General Store, Beauty Shop, and Antique Shop owner; real estate broker; and president of Mainline Distributors (Maine Hardware). He was a great debater, encouraged early on by a win while a student at Cheverus High School against heavy odds. Any who chose or dared to engage were met with his well-informed intellect, wit, and determination to be Right! He enjoyed history, reading, and all things politics. A lifelong “die to the wool” Democrat, strong in his convictions regarding social justice for all. He is remembered by many as someone who would take the time to listen to anyone in need and freely give his opinion of the matter in return for “free”. Francis enjoyed all things sports. Playing baseball and basketball as a child, taking up both skiing and running in his 40’s, finishing the Maine Marathon in 1992. He enjoyed many hours on the water; cruising first to and from Long Island, Maine and Casco Bay; and later in his kayak with family and friends. He loved his many sports cars and collected several over the years with Ginny. Francis was very active in the American Legion, where he was a proud member of Post #61 in Kingfield at the time of his death.

Francis will be remembered as a prolific story teller and could often be found commanding an audience at many family gatherings and around the potbelly stove at the North Freeport General Store, retelling one of the countless entertaining tales of his lifelong adventures. He enjoyed lifelong friendships with his Cheverus classmates and looked forward to their monthly breakfast, and attended as many as his cancer battle would allow. Francis and Ginny spent many years traveling, taking to the road in their RV, visiting much of the country, as well as many summers at Popham Beach and winters in Mexico. His greatest joy was his children and grandchildren, and his dedication to them leaves a lasting and powerful legacy.

Thanks to Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice, with special thanks to Jamie and Kenia; also to the dedicated teams at Franklin Memorial Hospital outpatient clinic and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center; as well as the many fine people we encountered at the Togus VA Medical Center during his battle.

Francis is survived by; his wife of 54 years, Virginia “Ginny” McQuaid Doherty; his children, Sean (Patricia) Doherty of Hampton, NH, Ryan “Timmy” (Michelle) Doherty of Brunswick, Michael (Amy) Doherty of Treasure Island, FL, Courtney (Timothy) Doherty Oland of Topsham, and Melissa (Chris) Lutz Moreau of Auburn; grandchildren, Ashley, Jessie, Maggie, Abbigail, Nolan, Liam, Benjamin, Brynn, Conor, Courtney, Kaleigh and Keegan; brother, Alan (Mary) Doherty of Westbrook; and sister, Veronica (Roy) Clark of Auburn; and many special nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by; his father Francis and mother Bridget; as well as his older brother, Thomas.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 14, 2018 at the home of his daughter at 606 Foreside Road, in Topsham, with a brief service at 11 am, followed by refreshments and remembrances. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the American Legion , Norton-Wuori Post #61, 62 School St., Kingfield, ME 04947 or to The Maine Cancer Foundation-triforacure.org in Courtney’s name.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.