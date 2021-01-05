Frank Allen Young (1933-2020)

NORWAY - Frank Allen Young of Wilton, ME, and Frederica, DE, died peacefully at Stephens Memorial Hospital, Norway, Maine, at age 87, surrounded by his family.

Born in Malden, MA, December 18, 1933, Frank was raised by his aunt and uncle in Dryden, ME, with his brother Charles. Frank graduated from Wilton Academy in 1952, and was drafted by the Army where he served for two years.

He received his BS in Education at the University of Maine at Farmington, and his Masters in Education Administration in 1964. Frank was a teacher and a principal in NJ and then for 25 years in Felton/Lake Forest School District in DE. After his retirement in 1991, he continued principalships for 5 years in VT and ME. He was recognized in 1988 as a Delaware National Distinguished Principal by President Reagan.

Frank was predeceased by his parents, Maudist Tuttle Young and Charles Young, Sr; brother, Charles Young, Jr.; Aunt and Uncle who raised him, Fern Tuttle Neil and Samuel Neil; and niece, Kelly Young Sargent.

Frank is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marie Kelley Young; four children, Joy Young, Frank Allen Young, Jr. (Jane), Jay Young, and Jan Young Knorr (Robert); three nieces/nephews, Kathy Young Groder (Bill), Scott Young (Laurie), and Kristi Young Couture (Darryl); grandchildren, Angela Villecco Mead (Michael), John Villecco (Katie), Lisa Villecco Allgaier (Eric), Caroline Young (Jimmy), Benjamin Young, Amanda Young Mitchell (Jon), Dillan Young, Erika Knorr (Stephanie), Kristen Knorr, Brooke Knorr; and his great-grandchildren, Elayna and Sofie Allgaier, Adelyn Villecco, Eli and Madilynn Mitchell. Frank was loved by everyone he met, including many generations of extended nieces, nephews, friends, and family members.

A Memorial Service is being planned for April in Delaware. Public Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, May 29 at 11 am at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Relatives and friends are invited to call one hour prior to the service. Interment with Army Honors will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton. Condolences and memories may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.In lieu of flowers, donations can made to the Wilton Area Food Pantry, PO Box 106, Wilton, ME 04294; the American Cancer Society, 92 Reads Way, Ste 205, Newark DE 19713; or American Heart Association, 131 Continental Drive, #407, Newark, DE 19713.