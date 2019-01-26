Frank D. Megill (1928-2019)

BELGRADE LAKES - Frank D. Megill, 90, passed away January 22, 2019 at Maine General Rehabilitation and Long Term Care at Glenridge. He was born February 12, 1928 in Belgrade Lakes, the son of Warren and Gladys Megill. He was a lifelong resident.

He graduated from Belgrade High School in 1946. He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Army.

He was employed as the manager of Rome Farms in 1953, worked as a self-employed carpenter/builder for many years, and worked for the Department of Defense, Veteran and Emergency Management at Camp Keyes in Augusta where he retired in 1996.

In his early years he volunteered for the Belgrade Lakes Association and the Fire Department. Frank was a member of the Grand Masons of Maine Lodge #99 for 65 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing trips to the mountains, various outdoor activities, nature, gardening and family gatherings.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Beverly; 3 daughters, Debbie and husband Bill, Judith and husband James, Terri and husband Bill; brother, Ernest Johnson; grandchildren, Justin, Mackenzie and Aisling. He was predeceased by his father, Warren Megill, mother, Gladys Johnson; brother, Edwin Megill; granddaughter, Molly.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Belgrade Historical Society in memory of Frank. Belgrade Historical Society, PO Box 36A, Belgrade, ME 04917

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.