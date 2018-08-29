Frank Deming (1932-2018)

WILTON - Frank Deming, 86, of Wilton, passed away peacefully, late Saturday evening at the Hospice House in Auburn.

He was born in Oakland, Aug. 6, 1932, a son of Roy and Alfreda (Drinkwine) Deming and was a graduate of Strong High School. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was a long-time employee of International Paper Co. in Jay, where he worked as a pipefitter. Mr. Deming was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, camping, and riding motorcycles. He loved country music and dancing.

He is survived by his daughters, Julie Pike and her husband, Randy of Jay, Sherry Nye and companion, David Syemour of NH, and Karen Dyar and husband, Thomas of NH; 5 grandchildren, Kevin and Alan Pike and his companion, Kelsey, Jesicca Deming, and Joshua and Brittany Dyar; 6 great grandchildren, Kody, Kayden, Bailey, Haley, Carter, and Kubbli; a sister, Celina Libby of Strong; a brother, Roy Deming, Jr. of Strong; his former wife, Zelda Coffren of NH; and companion, Laverna White of Wilton.

He was predeceased by two sisters, Lola Goodwin and Polly Abbott; and wife, June Deming.

Public graveside funeral services with US Army Honors will be held on Friday at 11 a. m. at the West Freeman Cemetery with Rhonda Wiles-Rosell as celebrant. Following services light refreshments will be served at the White Elephant in Strong.

Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at www.wilesrc.com.

Funeral care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road, Jay.