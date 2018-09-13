Frank Edward Howard (1937-2018)

FARMINGTON - Frank Edward Howard, 80, of Freeman Township, passed away on Sept. 7, 2018 at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

He was born on Sept. 25, 1937 in Mexico, Maine, the son of Daniel and Pearl (Merrill) Howard.

On March 1, 1960, Frank married Lucille Moore in Phillips and she predeceased him on Dec. 28, 1996. Over the years, he worked for Timberlands, Dead River Co., Randy Cousineau, and was self-employed as a carpenter. Frank enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, spending time with his dogs, 4 wheeling, playing cribbage, watching and feeding the deer.

Frank is survived by his son, Scott Howard and wife Angie of Rocky Point, NC; daughter, Pamala Sweetser and husband Bill of Freeman Township; grandsons, Scott Howard, Chris Howard, Tyler Sweetser, Brandon Sweetser, and Dustin Howard; granddaughters, Samantha Howard, Jessica Howard, and Daniel Howard; brothers, Robert Howard and wife Sheila, Charles Howard and wife Jolene, Norman Howard and wife Debbie, Ralph Howard and wife Patsy, all of Salem; sisters, Nancy McMullen and husband Mahlon of Scarborough, Kathleen Spencer and husband Reginald of Salem and Roberta Avery of Salem.

He was predeceased by his sons, Bruce Howard on Oct. 23, 1983 and Frank Eugene Howard on Dec. 27, 2012.

Donations in Frank’s memory may be made to the Bruce Howard Scholarship Fund, c/o Mt. Abram High School, 1513 Salem Road, Strong, ME 04983.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938. On Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., at the Mt. Abram Cemetery in Salem.