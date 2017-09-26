Frank Gordon James, Jr. (1953-2017)

SKOWHEGAN - Frank Gordon James, Jr., 64, passed away Sept. 21, 2017 at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston surrounded by his family.

He was born June 5, 1953 in Farmington, the son of Frank G. Sr. and Cleaser (Harris) James.

He was educated in the schools of Mercer and Skowhegan. He was employed as a laborer for many years at North Anson Reel, Sonoco and Baker Company and Pride Manufacturing. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, loved the outdoors, WWE wrestling, and animals.

Frank is survived by his son, Jesse James of Mercer; daughter, Tammy James and boyfriend Chad Curtis of Skowhegan; 3 brothers, Wayne James and wife Robin of Skowhegan, Everette James of Anson, Larry James of Friendship; sister, Christine Brown of Anson; a grandson, Dalton Curtis; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Donieta James who passed away at the age of 12.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at 9:00 am at the Beans Corner Baptist Church, 17 Chesterville Road, Jay, ME with Pastor Ira Hall officiating.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in his memory to the Frank G. James Jr. Memorial Fund, c/o Tammy James, 14 Jackson Street, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.