Frank Lorin Harris (1938-2020)

WILTON - Frank Lorin Harris, 81, passed unexpectedly, on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

He was born Nov. 28, 1938, in Wilton, the son of Albert Ross Harris and Florence Austin Harris Bickford.

After graduating high school at Wilton Academy, he was drafted into the Army for two years.

In his younger years, he was an avid ice skater, and enjoyed snowmobiling, and bowling. Frank could do anything he set his mind to; carpentry, mechanics, and mostly over the road truck driving. His many years of driving had honed his memory like a map. His children, who lived away from Maine for many years, never needed a GPS because they had Dad to call! He had many friends and there’s nothing he wouldn’t do if they needed help.

Frank spent many years in the Bangor area, where he became a Mason and then a member of the Anah Shrine Temple. He and his friend, Dana, entered the same day, and both became Chanters, then on to being Shrine Clowns, better known as Kaboom and Clipper. They had way too much fun as clowns, and often got into scrapes because of their quirky sense of humor. Frank got his clown name, Kaboom, because of lighting firecrackers behind other clowns! His granddaughter, Jessica, has fond memories of returning home with a huge bag of balloon animals. He was a member of the American Legion and the Lions Club.

After returning to the Wilton area, he became reacquainted with Joyce, who has lovingly put up with him ever since. They were married in 2000. She often accompanied him on the truck. They spent many summers camping at Dummer’s Beach in Weld, and were on a bowling league. They enjoyed spending time with their blended family. Frank also loved their dog, taking Buddy everywhere with him.

Frank is survived by his loving wife, Joyce J. Harris of Wilton; his children, Sammie Angel, of Dixfield, Jim Harris of Kennebunk, and their families; brother, Albert “Buster” Harris; sisters, April Grant, Phyllis Mason, and Sharon Carter; three grandchildren, Jessica, Hunter, and Jennifer; seven great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents; brothers, Albert “Cliff,” Leslie and Calvin Harris.

His Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m., on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the Wilton Lions Community Building, 364 Main St., in Wilton. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to shrinershospitalforchildren.org

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.