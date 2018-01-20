Frank Nicholas Quirion (1940-2018)

FARMINGTON - Frank Nicholas Quirion, 77, passed away on Jan. 17, 2018 at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

He was born on Oct. 2, 1940 in Moose River, Maine, the son of John and Rose (Roderick) Quirion.

Over the years, Frank was self- employed as a lumberman. He was a member of the Church of Faith in Canaan. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing at his private fishing holes, picking fiddleheads, playing music with his guitar, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Frank is survived by his sons, Jesse Quirion and wife Ruth of Mechanic Falls, Philip Quirion and wife Debbie of Wilton, Dennis Quirion and wife Allicia of Sherman Mills; his daughters, Valerie Martin and husband Robert Jr. Of Livermore Falls, Paula Quirion of Farmington, Nioka Quirion of Standish, and Kay (Bonnie) Benning of Augusta; his sister, Georgia Leet and husband Russell of Litchfield; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his step father, George Gould; his brothers, Robert Quirion, William Quirion, and Wilfred Quirion; his sisters, Bernice Quirion Bigelow and Rita Quirion Poulin.

Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.